Crystal Abbott Coffman died March 19, 2017 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. She was born in Lumberton, May 23, 1986. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Stone; maternal great-grandfather, Boyd Stone; maternal great-grandmother, Bessie Anderson; and paternal great-grandparents, Woodrow and Mildred Hester.

She was a 2004 graduate of West Bladen High School and 2010 graduate of Cape Fear Community College. She was employed with Verizon Wireless in Wilmington, prior to her car accident in 2012.

She was a member of Tar Heel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Tar Heel Baptist Church. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the church. Burial will be held immediately following the service in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Shane Coffman of Tar Heel; one daughter, Conner, of Tar Heel; parents, Joe and Lisa Abbott of Tar Heel; one sister Amanda Murillo of Tar Heel; maternal grandmother, Rosa Stone of Tar Heel; and paternal grandmother, Norma Smothers of Myrtle Beach, S.C.