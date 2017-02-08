Daniel Christopher Walters, 46, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Walters.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Greene officiating. Burial will be in Bladen Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include his wife, Angelina Walters of the home; his father, Bob Walters of Wilmington; three sons, Shadow Walters, River Walters and Tristan Walters, all of the home; one stepson, Rocky Helms of Winston Salem; one stepdaughter, Alicia Helms of Elizabethtown; one brother, Tim Walters of California; four sisters, Kathy Johnson of Colorado, Joy Frith of Dublin, Darla Garcia and Monica Steele, both of California; and four grandchildren.