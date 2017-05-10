Rev. Daniel Franklin “Dan” Page, 83, husband of Elizabeth Ford Page, died Monday, May 8, 2017. Born in Columbus County, he was a son of the late Paul and Bessie Bullard Page. He was predeceased by four sisters, Etra Wood, Carey Truesdell, Katherine Baucom and Norma Bullard; and one brother, Paul Morgan Page.

Dan was a graduate of Whiteville High School, Chowan Junior College (AA), Carson Newman College (BA) and Southeastern Seminary (MD).

He was ordained to the ministry in 1955, at Western Prong Baptist Church in Whiteville. He served as pastor of Council Baptist Church, Council, Hamer Creek Baptist, Mt. Gilead, Minister of Education at Waverly Place Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., First Baptist Church, Morehead City, Director of Missions in Oxford and Director of Missions in Greenville, S.C.

During his tenure in Greenville, he was instrumental in the expansion of Marietta Baptist Camp; the formation of the Martin-Webb Learning Center; and Rolling Green Retirement Community where he served 28 years on the Board of Trustees. In 2016, he was presented the Hoke Smith Legacy Award. In 2000, he received the Victor Glass Award from the Unit of North American Mission Board of Outstanding Leadership in Ministries of Racial Reconciliation. From 1986-2000, he served the South Carolina Baptist Convention as Director of the New Work Department. Rev. Page was an active member of First Baptist Church of Mauldin.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Mauldin First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Survivors, in addition to his wife of 58 years, include daughters, Danise Egan and husband, Michael, of Fair Oaks, Calif. and their children, Sarah and Emily; and Lori Sewell and husband, Samuel, of Simpsonville and their children, Charlie and Ross; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Men’s Ministry at First Baptist Church of Mauldin, 150 S. Main Street, Mauldin, S.C. 29662.

The family expresses grateful appreciation to his devoted caregivers, Diana and Teresa.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.