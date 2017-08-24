Daniel Leon Rorie, 64, of the Dothan community died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital in Loris, S.C.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Deliverance Prayer Temple in Loris, S.C. Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel and Thursday, Aug. 24 after the service. Burial will be in Belvue Cemetery in Chadbourn.

She is survived by his wife, Yolanda L. Rorie; three daughters, A. Michelle Porter and Jessica D. Rorie, both of Greensboro and Ginia Dozier of the home; one son, Jeremy J. Long of the home; two sisters, Sarah Faulk and Lee Ethel Kelly, both of Chadbourn; and three brothers, Bobby Rorie of Whiteville, Wilfred Rorie of Chadbourn and Winfred Rorie of Germany.