Daniel Levander Parnell, 29, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was born June 27, 1987 in Cumberland County. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy “Bit” Locklear and paternal grandmother, Barbara Williams.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dulah Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Calder officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 14 one hour prior to the service at the church. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his father, Frank Parnell of Whiteville; his mother, Jackie Locklear of Jacksonville; one daughter, Teegan Parnell of Ashboro; one son, Jude Parnell of Ashboro; three brothers, Todd Parnell of Lumberton, Dillion Parnell and Michael Locklear, both of Jacksonville; one step-brother, Bradley Hooks of Nakina; and three step-sisters, Renee Lunsford of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Tami Austin of Okinawa, Japan, Tiffany Hooks Keel of Clarendon.