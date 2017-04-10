Rev. Daniel Rudolph Suggs, 81, of Whiteville died Saturday, April 8, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was the son of the late Carl Suggs and Pearl McCullough Suggs and was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Nye.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until 1974 during the Korean and Vietnam Era.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Fred Senter and Rev. Ryan Clore officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 prior to the service in the fellowship hall. McKenzie Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbye Benton Suggs of Whiteville; three daughters, Charlene Suggs of Pomeroy, Ohio, Celeste Suggs of New Haven, Conn. and Gay Suggs Brown of Charlotte; and two grandchildren; Lyra Neff and Liana Neff.