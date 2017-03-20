Danny Kaye Cain, 63, died Friday, March 17, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late John Henry and Margie Durden Cain. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Hall.
Final rites were held Sunday, March 19 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn with Pastor Larry W. Cain and Pastor Anthony Rich officiating. Interment was in the Kelly Cemetery, Bladenboro.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie “Cookie” McKeithan Cain of the home; two daughters, Tina C. Flores of Warsaw and Margie Lee Kelly of Bladenboro; two step-children, Elizabeth Ann McMillian and Nicki Charles Byrd, both of Haughton, La.; one sister, Peggy Sue Hayes of Dublin; and nine grandchildren.
