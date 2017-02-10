Danny Leroyce Hedgepeth, 57, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Hedgepeth; stepmother, Sadie; and son, D.J. Baughman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A private memorial service will be held at a later date followed by a burial in the Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

He is survived by his step father, Delmar Howd of Cary; mother, Alma Fay Howd of White Lake; one daughter, Melissa Maltese of Michigan; one stepson, Justin Burney of White Oak; one brother, Daniel Howd of White Lake; and six grandchildren.