Danny Leroyce Hedgepeth

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 10 hours ago

Danny Leroyce Hedgepeth, 57, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Hedgepeth; stepmother, Sadie; and son, D.J. Baughman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.


The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A private memorial service will be held at a later date followed by a burial in the Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.
He is survived by his step father, Delmar Howd of Cary;  mother, Alma Fay Howd of White Lake; one daughter, Melissa Maltese of Michigan; one stepson, Justin Burney of White Oak; one brother, Daniel Howd of White Lake; and six grandchildren.