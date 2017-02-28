Danny Ray Fowler, 60, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Born March 3, 1956 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Allard Dennis and Ruby Ward Fowler.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Old Zion Wesleyan Church in Tabor City. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Old Zion Cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Devona Suggs Fowler of Loris,, S.C.; one brother, Terry Fowler of Rockingham; and one sister, Janice Elaine Spivey of Latta, S.C.