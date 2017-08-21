David Bradley Noble, 39, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Sandy Weaver Nance Sr. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christen Grace Noble Vogel; and a granddaughter.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at Worthington Funeral Home with Revs. Myles Cartrette and Craig Ray officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by four children, Kelsea J. Noble and Alexis Nichole Noble, both of Whiteville, David Bradley Noble Jr. of Goldsboro and Gabriel Blake Noble of Durham; his mother, Barbara Jean Brown Noble of the home; four siblings, Boyd Jay Noble Jr. of Jackson, Ala., Bryan Christopher Noble of Durham, Nicholas Brent Sellers of Whiteville and Byron Alexander Noble of Tullahoma, Tenn.; and his paternal grandmother, Martha Jean Nance of Evergreen.