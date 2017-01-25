David Christopher Edwards, 56, entered into eternal rest Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guilford Edwards II and Norma Juliet (Paredes) Edwards; and son, David C. Edwards II.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Meares Funeral Home, 795 Main Street, Fair Bluff. A celebration of David’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Fair Bluff Baptist Church, 1205 Main Street, Fair Bluff in the Christian Life Center followed by a graveside service at the Edwards Family Cemetery on Guilford Edwards Road, Cerro Gordo.

David is survived by his loving wife, Wilaiphan Phattaro (Penny); one daughter, Elysia Edwards (Demareo Mingo); two brothers, Joseph Edwards (Julie), Guilford Edwards III (Lisa); one sister, Sabrina Mennella (Nick); two grandchildren, Brielle and Myles Mingo; two nieces, Isabella Mennella, Emily Edwards; and one nephew, Ethan Edwards.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may be sent to Fair Bluff Baptist Church, Flood Restoration Fund, 1205 Main Street, Fair Bluff, N.C. 28439.