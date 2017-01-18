Mr. David Friedman, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Joseph Friedman and Mary Norris Friedman. He was the widower of Nancy Ann Pezzuco Friedman.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one son, David Freedman Jr.; and 12 brothers and sisters.

David became a lifetime member of the Elk’s Club in August, 1975. He was owner/operator of Randy’s Drive-In for 14 years. He bowled all of his life and was a member of a traveling league which covered all of North Carolina. There was once an article in The News Reporter where he bowled a perfect game. He loved his yard and garden and spent every day working from morning till night until two weeks before he passed. He had to have a perfect yard.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park with Revs. Fred Senter and Scott Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 22 one hour prior to the service at Peacock Funeral Home.

He is survived by one son, Lester Freedman of Encinitas, Calif.; one daughter, Donna J. Barefoot of Hallsboro; four grandchildren, Michael Dale Rulapaugh, Michelle Rulapaugh, Tracy Partain, Mary Jo Freedman; and two great-grandchildren, Shannon Rae Gibbs, Nicole Partain.

