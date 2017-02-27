David J. Gurgainus

David Jackson Gurgainus, 89, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Randolph Hospice House.

Mr. Gurgainus was born in Columbus County, Oct. 30, 1927 to William and Myrtle Skipper Gurgainus.

David served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired as Sergeant 1st Class in 1987.



He was formerly employed as a painter with J.W. Cook & Sons Construction Company and was later self-employed as a painter. David and his late wife, Barbara Bates Gurgainus, started the Parks & Recreation Department in Whiteville.

David attended West Asheboro Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro and other times at his home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Samuel K. Hicks officiating. Burial will be in the Asheboro City Cemetery with military honors.

He is survived by his wife, Martha McCormick Gurgainus; two daughters, Dionne Currie-Hunsucker of Asheboro and Penny Gurgainus of Canada; two sons, Robin Gurgainus of Wendell and David Gurgainus of Asheboro; one sister, Bertha Giles of Clarkton; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clapp’s Convalescent Nursing Home and Hospice of Randolph for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to West Asheboro Baptist Church, 831 Uwharrie Street, Asheboro, N.C. 27203 or Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, N.C. 27204-0009.

