Mr. David Paul Johnson, 81, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born July 3, 1935 in New York City, he was the son of the late Donald Clyde and Violet Gilbert Johnson and the widower of Delma Rae Ward Johnson. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Vicki Renee Kern.



Mr. Johnson retired from 30 years in the U.S. Navy at the rank of CWO-4.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25 one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will be in the Ward Cemetery, Mooney Ford Road, Nakina.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy Paul Johnson of Lemoore, Calif., Ronald Tracy Johnson of Millington, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Cody Johnson of Clovis, Calif, Seth Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev., Maggie Johnson of Millington, Tenn., Morgan Hope of New Orleans, La.; and one great grandson, Charlie David Johnson, for whom he was named.

