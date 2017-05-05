David Wayne Thompson, 71, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at his home. He was born in Columbus County, the son of Mrs. Ruby Walker Thompson of Whiteville and the late Leroy Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Benton Thompson; one daughter, Andrea Gale Thompson; one brother, Harold Dane Thompson; one sister, Dianne Thompson Searcy; and one grandson, Samuel Ray Thompson.

He also served in the United States Navy.

He retired from Dupont after 30 years of employment.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8 at Columbus Memorial Park with Rev. Ray Yow officiating. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by one son, Roy Wayne Thompson and wife, Samantha, of Whiteville; his mother, Ruby Walker Thompson of Whiteville; and three grandchildren, Benjamin Zayne Thompson, Caleb Walker Thompson and Chloe Elizabeth Thompson.

