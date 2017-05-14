Dayton Franklin Ward Jr., 59, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born in Fairfax County, Va., the son of the late Dayton F. Ward Sr. and Burnease Simmons Ward. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Keith Ward.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at his home, 780 Honeyfield Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Garrell Ward; two sons, Michael Joseph Ward and Victor Wayne Ward; one daughter, Damion Ward Westerhaus; one sister, Letha Ward; and a granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or a charity of one’s choice.