Degregory Reaves Jr., 35, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at his residence. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at Great Grace Church. There will be no viewing before or after the service. Burial will be in the Columbus County Singing Union Cemetery. Westside Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Leanna Young, Michael Davis and Kaurnea Austin; his mother, Mona Reaves; his father, Gregory Reaves; one sister, Muryue Reaves.

