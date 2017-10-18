Dellia Beatrice Freeman, 78, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Lifecare Center in Whiteville. She was born Nov. 30, 1938 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late William Dudley Freeman and Mary Jacobs Freeman. She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her son, Jason Freeman; 10 sisters, Evelyn Jacobs, Pearlie Patrick, Rosetta Freeman, Annie Jacobs, Sarah Jacobs, Carrie Jacobs, Ada Bell Simmons, Edna Jacobs, Amanda Freeman, Stella Ikner; and two brothers, Joe Huggins Freeman and Johnson Freeman. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at New Hope Baptist Church with Revs. Don Carter and Mike Jacobs officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by one granddaughter, Kyah Freeman of Leland; one grandson, Joseph Martinez of Leland; and many nieces and nephews.

