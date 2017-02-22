Dennis Walter Meshaw, 60, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 with his family by his side. He was born to Sylvia Bigford Meshaw and the late Henry Barney Meshaw Aug. 23, 1956. He was preceded in death by, in addition to his father, one brother, Danny E. Meshaw; and one sister, Debra M. McCall.

He graduated from East Bladen High School in 1974. He worked with Pridgen Brothers Contractors for more than 33 years. He married Sarah McLaughlin Meshaw Aug. 22, 1975.

He coached his son, daughters and grandchildren’s Dixie Youth baseball teams.

The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Center Road Baptist Church officiated by Revs. Mickey McLaughlin, Neil Smith and Dewayne Lambert. Burial will be in the Singletary Cemetery in Bladenboro.

He is survived by his wife of more than 41 years, Sarah McLaughlin Meshaw of the home; children, Amanda Fuller of Smithfield, Amy Munn of Ammon, Brittany Meshaw of Chesapeake, Va., Dennis (D.J.) W. Meshaw Jr. of Greenville; mother, Sylvia Bigford Meshaw of Elizabethtown; one brother, Kenneth Meshaw of Wallace; one sister, Cathy Meshaw Priest of Clinton; six grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.