Derrick Shane Buffkin, 45, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at his home. Born Jan. 2, 1971 in Columbus County, he was the son Betty Ruth Merritt James of Tabor City and the late Stevie Roy Buffkin. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Wayne Buffkin; and one sister, Rebecca Ann Buffkin.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Myrtle Green Cemetery.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Aaron Shane Buffkin of Tabor City; one sister, Angela Lynn Buffkin of Tabor City; and two grandchildren.