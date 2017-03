Dewey Marrin Hester, 58, formerly of Bladenboro, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017.He was preceded in death by his father, David E. Hester Jr.; his mother, Melba Ann Hood Watson; and sister, Rose Mary Hester Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 2-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Pine Crest Cemetery in Bladenboro followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his step father, Vernon Watson of Castle Hayne; one brother, David E. Hester III of Bladenboro; three sisters, Natasha and Ada Watson, both of Castle Hayne and Carla Hester Eudy of Kannapolis.