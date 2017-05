Dianne E. Lewis, 70, formerly of Fair Bluff, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at home.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Butler Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Fair Bluff with Rev. Gail Thomas officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, May 29 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, W. Earl Lewis; one daughter, Nicole Lewis; one brother, Randy Evans; and two sisters, Vera Ruth Evans and Myra Dees.