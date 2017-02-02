Docia Mae Dowless Savoie, 75, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Bethlehem Holiness Church in Bladenboro officiated by Revs. Devin Brisson and Larry Gainey. Burial will be in the Guyton Cemetery in Bladenboro.

She is survived by one son, Ernest David Welborn of California; two daughters, Blanche Russell of Texas and Cher Meyers of LA; one brother, James Dowless of New Mexico; two sisters, Betty Lou Hall of Texas and Evelyn Cunningham of Bladenboro; and eight grandchildren.