Donald Lee Pickett, 67, formerly of Nakina, died Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was the son of the late Joe and Elsie Pickett.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Welford, S.C. A courtesy of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville.

Surviving are his wife, Bertha Pickett; five sons, Mark and Eddie, both of the home, Tony of Raleigh, Ricky of Indianapolis, Ind., and Frankie of Garner; one daughter, Renee of Raleigh; four sisters, Mary Chatman of New Haven, Conn., Jennie Frink, Shirley Pickett and Sufronia Christine Thomas, all of Nakina; four brothers, Charles Chatman of Tabor City, Roy Pickett of Whiteville, James Kenneth Pickett of Nakina and Tommy Pickett of Shallotte; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.