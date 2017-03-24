Donald Lee Pickett

by The News Reporter

Donald Lee Pickett, 67, formerly of Nakina, died Sunday, March 19, 2017.  He was the son of the late Joe and Elsie Pickett.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Welford, S.C. A courtesy of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville.
Surviving are his wife, Bertha Pickett; five sons, Mark and Eddie, both of the home, Tony of Raleigh, Ricky of Indianapolis, Ind., and Frankie of Garner; one daughter, Renee of Raleigh; four sisters, Mary Chatman of New Haven, Conn., Jennie Frink, Shirley Pickett and Sufronia Christine Thomas, all of Nakina; four brothers, Charles Chatman of Tabor City, Roy Pickett of Whiteville, James Kenneth Pickett of Nakina and Tommy Pickett of Shallotte; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.