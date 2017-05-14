Donna Marie Godwin McLamb, 61, went to be with her Lord Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of the late Charity Mae Lee and Edgbert Bruno Godwin Sr. and was also preceded in death by a husband, Timothy Douglas Stanley; one son, Fonzie Trenton Spivey; and one brother, Reverend Edgbert Bruno Godwin Jr.

Donna was member of Nakina Fire and Rescue and also a former member of Whiteville Rescue. She was employed by Columbus Transport until her illness.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Hallsboro Church of God with Rev. Danny Williams officiating. Interment will be in Campside Independent Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Members of Nakina Fire and Rescue and the Columbus County Honor Guard will serve as active and honorary pallbearers.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Walter Dale McLamb of the home; two children, Donelle Marie Spivey and James Thomas Nooe Jr., both of Nakina; stepchildren, Shannon Dale McLamb (Tiffany) of Williams Township and Jeremy Bryan McLamb (Heather) of Whiteville; two siblings, Denise Edwards (Brad) of Lake Waccamaw and Ronnie Dale Godwin of Whiteville; and 15 grandchildren, Selena Amanda Spivey, Rayanne Nicole Spivey, Elizabeth Nooe, Emma Nooe, Dawson McLamb, Chevy Ward, Drake Ward, Rylan Norris, Kenyon McLamb, Kinsley McLamb, Brandall McLamb, Lucas McLamb, Kyndall McLamb, Kiley Smith and Garrett Clewis.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959.