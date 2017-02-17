Donnie Bell Norris, 85, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1931 in Tabor City, she was the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Dollie Nealy Norris. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Gly Soles, Lucille Soles, Lettie Todd and Leslie Langley.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Inman Ward Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the chapel of Inman Ward Funeral Home. Burial will be in Myrtle Green Cemetery.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Donnie Bell Norris
