Doris Ann Long, 81, died Monday, April 17, 2017 at her residence. She was born Sept. 6, 1935 in Columbus County, the daughter of Horace and Lillie Godwin Long. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Garland Long; and a sister, Linda Fay Long.
A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park with Chaplin Sam McLeary officiating. Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by a sister, Christine Cumbee of Whiteville; half-sister, JoAnn Sellers of Whiteville; one stepsister, Michelle Brown of Cerro Gordo; and two half-brothers, Frankie Naron and Terry Naron.
Doris Ann Long
