Mrs. Doris Kay Hammond Hill, 83, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Born Dec. 21, 1933 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Michael Hammond and Vera Mae Brown Hammond and the widow of Odell Hill. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Gapway Baptist Church in Tabor City. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Dyrell (Gwen) Hill of Tabor City; one daughter, Melanie Hill (Ricky) Fowler of Clarendon; three sisters, Jo Anne Todd of Chadbourn, Anabelle Nobles of Cerro Gordo, Linda Dowless of Clarkton; six grandchildren, Andreau Wingate, Miranda Conner, Natasha Long, Dustin Fowler, Zack Hill, Mikayla Fowler; and seven great-grandchildren.

