Dorothy Buffkin, 81, died Wednesday May 17, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Horry County, S.C., she was the daughter of Bill Graham and Letha Todd. She was the widow of Alton Buffkin. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter; and four brothers.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday May 19 at Gapway Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Tony Buffkin of Loris, S.C. and Ray Buffkin of Aynor, S.C.; two daughters, Dorothy Gail Cribb of Nichols, S.C., Ann Dorman pf Galivants Ferry, S.C.; one brother, Gary Hedwin of Thomasville; one sister, Bonnie Hedwin of Tabor City; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.