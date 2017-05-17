Dorothy Long Benton Spencer, 79, died Monday, May 1, 2017 at Hospice Home at High Point. She was born in Whiteville, July 16, 1937. She was one of 10 children of Roy Bennie Long and Viola Hathaway Long. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Janette Tyree and Virgie Stock; and three brothers, J.D. Long, David Long and Joseph Long.

Dorothy graduated from Whiteville High School. She was married to James Linwood Benton in Whiteville in 1955. He passed away in 1978. She worked at Hayworth Roll and Panel Company for 28 years, then retired after 12 years with Cloverleaf Grocery Store.

She was a member of English Road Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at People’s Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 1404 W. English Road with Rev. Jack Rose officiating.

She is survived by one son, James Terry Benton of High Point; two sisters, Ethel Hinson of Trinity and Fay Hewitt of Whiteville; two brothers, Carl Long and Jerry Long, both of Whiteville; and one grandson.

Memorials was may be made to Hospice Home at High Point, 1801 Westchester Drive.