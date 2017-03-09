Dorothy (Louise) Barnes, 76, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017. S
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Old Field Cemetery in Bladenboro.
She is survived by three sons, Gene Autry and Tony Autry, both of Smithfield, Paul Autry of Winston Salem; one daughter, Rose Marie Evans of Kannapolis, 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Dorothy (Louise) Barnes
Dorothy (Louise) Barnes, 76, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017. S