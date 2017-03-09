Dorothy (Louise) Barnes

Limericks by Bob Aldrich When your lottery pick’s a success

It appears that the total’s much less.

Though you really did win

When your dream ship comes in

It is docked by the fleet IRS

To a runner, it is no surprise.

Slower run routes can be his demise.

When he runs busy roads

Where traffic overloads,

Extreme caution is all he’ll exercise.

Who won this year’s Best Picture award?

A wrong envelope gaffe was ignored.

There were safeguard breaches

With acceptance speeches

Made before the Oscars were restored.

