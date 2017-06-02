Doshie Jane Sellers Pope, 96, died Friday, June 2, 2017 at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1921 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late B.K. Sellers and Beulah Fowler Sellers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Pope; two brothers, Bruce and Dewey Sellers; and two grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 in the Peacock Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donald Conway officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to her funeral service at Peacock Funeral Home.

She is survived by one son, Ervin Pope of Canton; one daughter, Faye Butler of Whiteville; one brother, Thurston Sellers; two sisters, Bessie Walker and Earleen Sellers, both of Whiteville; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.