Dwayne Ward, 54, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington. He was the son of Mary Joe Fowler Small of Tabor City and the late Donald Ward. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Steve Small.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Buffkin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 (one hour prior) at the funeral home in Chadbourn. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tabor City.

He is survived, in addition to his mother, two children, Brandon Ward of Tabor City and Meredith Ward of Loris, S.C.; his former wives, Sherry Canady of Tabor City and Jamie Norris Ward of Loris, S.C.; two siblings, Timothy Darryl Ward of Chadbourn and Rodney Ward of Tabor City; and two grandchildren.