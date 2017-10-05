Earl Armond, 68, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church in Riegelwood.Final rites were held Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church in Riegelwood. Interment was in the church cemetery. The family received guests at 16981 Old Lake Road, Riegelwood, where they assembled for the Majestic Ebony Motorcade. Majestic Funeral Home of Elizabethtown served the family. He is survived by his daughter, Latanya Thomas; sons of the heart, Lavar and Maurice Sharpe; four brothers, Bennie Lee Edwards, Mack Jackson Jr., George Armond and Michael Jackson; five sisters, Chenita Bowen, Annette Ballard, Janie Simpson, Gloria McCaskill and Brenda Poole; one brother at heart, Clarence Bryant; and one granddaughter.

NR Boost