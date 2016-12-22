Earl Junior Blackwell, 68, owent to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Earl and Annie Mae Nobles Blackwell. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Blackwell.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 24 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn with a graves-side service immediately following at Williamson’s Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. George Strickland officiating.

To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Gail Griffin Blackwell of the home; one daughter, Samantha B. Barnhill and her husband, Greg, of Evergreen; one son, Tracey Earl Blackwell and his wife, Miranda, of Cerro Gordo; siblings, James “Tom” H. Blackwell, Opal Yvonne Little and Karen Mae Cribb, all of Whiteville, Eva Jane Nobles, Norman L. Blackwell, Elizabeth B. Crawford and Dorothy B. Nobles, all of Cerro Gordo, Teresa Blackwell of South Carolina, Frances B. Bowen of Fayetteville; and four grandchildren, Nolan Bryan Blackwell, Lily Blackwell, Hunter Barnhill and Chase Barnhill.