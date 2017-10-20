Edgar Rufus Heustess Jr. died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 after a brief illness. He was a resident of Bladen East Health and Rehab in Elizabethtown.

He was born Sept. 17, 1928 to the late Edgar and the late Jeanette Heustess.

On May 27, 1950, he married Eleanor Hooks Heustess. For more than 40 years, he worked as an electrician specialist for Newport News Shipbuilding. During that time, he attended Central Baptist Church in Hampton, Va., where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday school, drove a church bus and worked to keep the church’s fleet of buses running.

After retiring, he and his wife returned to his childhood home in Clarkton.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. with Dr. Robert Heustess officiating. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Hooks Heustess; six children, Teresa Gillian, Cindy Creech, Rhonda Baldwin, Ila Heustess, Renee DiDuro and Edgar Randy Heustess; four siblings, Harris Heustess, Bertha Dennis, Bob Heustess and Mary Packer; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.