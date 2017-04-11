Edie Hewett Carlile, 51, died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Dec. 29, 1965 in Robeson County, she was the daughter of the late Dian Prince Barnes.
Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the New Horizon Cemetery, Tabor City.
She is survived by her husband, Harlan Carlile of Lumberton; two daughters, Ash-Leigh Stevens of Tabor City; Hilaire Gabriel of Bonaire, Ga.; and four grandchildren.
Edie Hewett Carlile
Edie Hewett Carlile, 51, died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Dec. 29, 1965 in Robeson County, she was the daughter of the late Dian Prince Barnes.