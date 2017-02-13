Edith Marie Pierce Council, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Tecumseh Pierce and Mina Brown Pierce and was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Council.

Mrs. Council was a member of Hallsboro Baptist Church and worked with Belk’s Dept. Store for more than 18 years.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Scott Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Columbus Memorial Park.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Council (Sharon) of Whiteville and William Clemmons (Kaye) of Dallas; two granddaughters, Donna Simmons (Jeremy) of Dallas and Ann Marie Faulk (Randle) of Whiteville; two grandsons, Greg Clemmons (Tammy) of Cherryville, and Brian Council (Georganna) of Whiteville; six great-grandchildren, Josh Lay, Cody Simmons, Sidney Simmons, Vanessa Faulk, Taylor Council and Meredith Clemmons; and one great-great-grandchild, Ryleigh Banx Lay.

Memorials may be made to Hallsboro Baptist Church, 576 Hallsboro Road, Hallsboro, N.C. 28442 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.