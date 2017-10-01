Elizabeth Ann King White, 82, formerly of Monroe, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Annie Lou Prince King and Robert Preston King and the widow of John Samuel White Jr. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Michelle White Johnson.

She was a retired school teacher in the Charlotte public school system for 27 years.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Powell Cemetery in Fair Bluff with Rev. Todd Padgett and Dr. Ray Lundy officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She is survived by one son, John Robert White of Monroe; two brothers, William “Bill” Preston King of Fair Bluff and Robert “Bob” Travis King of Cumming, Ga.; and one grandson.