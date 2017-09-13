Elizabeth Ann Snowten Pearson, 64, of the Dothan community, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital in Loris, S.C.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville. The family will receive friends from 1:45-2:45 p.m. prior to the service Thursday, Sept. 14 at the funeral home. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home and Thursday, Sept. 14 prior to the service.

She is survived by her children, Pamela Pearson of Dillon, S.C., Avant Pearson Jr. of Louisianna, Annette Pearson of Fair Bluff, Edward Pearson of Fayetteville and Willie Pearson of Whiteville.; one sister, Eva Bailey of Chrlotte; three brothers, David Snowten, of Charlotte, Charles Snowten of Durham and Fredrick Snowten of Virginia.