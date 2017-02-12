Elizabeth Cribb Hayes, 78, went to be with her Lord Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at her residence with her family at her side.

She was the daughter of the late Ola Gerotha Cartrette and Maultsby Cribb.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the funeral home with Pastor Donald Conway officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Harold Gene Hayes of the home; five children, Jerry Wayne Norris and his wife, Terri Sue, of Cerro Gordo, Lisa H. Cribb, Genene H. Morris and her husband, Kenny, and Candace H. Kennedy and her husband, Jeremy, all of Chadbourn and Donna H. Parker of Boardman; two sisters, Blonnie Mae Cartrette and her husband, Carlton, of Chadbourn and Helen Jernigan of Tabor City; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

