Elizabeth “Lib” Kinlaw Dove Bordeaux, 79, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lona Kinlaw; one son, Tony Dove; two sisters, Jane Smith and Josie Willoughby; and one brother, Guy Kinlaw.

Lib worked at Cape Craft for more than 20 years as supervisor in shipping. After retirement, she worked for Taylor Furniture Store in Dublin for a couple of years.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Singletary United Methodist Church in Dublin followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charles Kinlaw officiating. Burial will be in Bordeaux Cemetery in Elizabethtown. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Kent Bordeaux of the home; one son, Tommy Dove of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Sherry Dowless of Bladenboro; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.