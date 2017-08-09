Elizabeth ‘Lib’ Kinlaw Dove Bordeaux

by The News Reporter

Elizabeth “Lib” Kinlaw Dove Bordeaux, 79, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lona Kinlaw; one son, Tony Dove; two sisters, Jane Smith and Josie Willoughby;  and one brother, Guy Kinlaw.
Lib worked at Cape Craft for more than 20 years as supervisor in shipping. After retirement, she worked for Taylor Furniture Store in Dublin for a couple of years.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Singletary United Methodist Church in Dublin followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charles Kinlaw officiating. Burial will be in Bordeaux Cemetery in Elizabethtown. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Kent Bordeaux of the home; one son, Tommy Dove of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Sherry Dowless of Bladenboro; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.