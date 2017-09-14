Ella M. King, 69, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.
A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church in Riegelwood. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. also at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Majestic Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is serving the family.
She is survived by one daughter, Ella King Brown; three sons, Foster King Jr., Clarence King and Montrice King; one sister, Annie V. Newkirk; and one brother, George Graham.
The family is recieving guests at 757 Graham Road, Riegelwood, where they will also assemble for the Majestic Ebony Motorcade.
Ella M. King
