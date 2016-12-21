Elliott Douglas Willoughby, 84, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josie Kinlaw Willoughby; an infant son, James Roger Willoughby; parents, Paul and Lucy Willoughby; three brothers, Paul “Pug” Willoughby Jr., W.C. Willoughby, Jimmy Willoughby; three sisters, Emma W. Stanley, Carol W. Blackman and Berlyne W. Hair; and one granddaughter.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Sandy Grove Baptist Church followed by final rites at 11 a.m. with Revs. Jerry Beck and Carey Horrell officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

He is survived by one daughter, Wanda Willoughby Smith of Council; two brothers, Jerry Willoughby and Larry Willoughby, both of Evergreen; five sisters, Claire W. Collins of Evergreen, Annis W. Pulley of Denver, Bobbye W. McDonald of Hamlet, Marolyn W. Newell of Monroe and Gayle W. Britt of Evergreen; and one great-granddaughter of Council.