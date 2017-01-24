Ellis Charles Gray Jr., 51, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. He was the son of Ellis Charles Gray, formerly of Bolton.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in the chapel of Peoples Funeral Home in Whiteville. Burial will be in Restwell Cemetery #1 in Bolton. There will be no public viewing.

Surviving are one son, Ellis Charles Gray III of Atlanta, Ga.; two daughters, Shaunelle Smith of Springfield, Mass. and Christina Gray of Atlanta, Ga.; his father, Ellis Charles Gray of Springfield, Mass.; seven brothers, Terry Gray of Dubai, Joe Gray of Chicago, Ill., Kevin Gray of New York, Darnelle Gray of Burlington, Michael Gray and Alvin Allen, both of Springfield, Mass. and Reginald Gray of Wilmington; five sisters, Ja-Nine Gray of Charlotte, Brandy Gray of Wilmington, Ericka Robinson-Williams, Nekisha O’Connor and Dimetra Chatman, all of Springfield, Mass.; and two grandsons.