Elsie Rae Barnes Spivey, 81, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 at Shoreland Heath Care and Retirement Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Chat Lawson Barnes and William “Bill” Barnes. She was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Martin Long; and seven siblings, Bernice Barnes, Howard Barnes, Wayne Barnes, Billy Barnes, Frances B. Blanchard, Clare B. Britt and Bobby Barnes.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the funeral home with Rev. Chip Hannah officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jesse Julius Spivey of the home; one daughter, Karen Long Jernigan of Hallsboro; one brother, Gary Barnes of Marietta; four stepchildren, Jesse Spivey Jr. and Denise Spivey Miller, both of Summerville, S.C., Robin Spivey Ward of Charlotte, Tara Spivey Wilkins of Shreveport, La. ; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.