Elvera Mae Bullard Shaw, 86, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Premier Living Nursing Facility in Lake Waccamaw. She was the daughter of the late Zeb Bullard and Hannie Barnhill Bullard and was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Murle Shaw Jr.

She was a member of Porter Swamp Baptist Churchin Cerro Gordo. She loved her family, church, collections, planting flowers, gardening, her animals and Mike the Monkey. She worked at Hardee’s for more than 10 years. She also worked with Pigfords in Whiteville and the Ethica Mill in Chadbourn.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March, 31 in the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. Burial will be in Western Prong Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, Bobby Zebin Shaw (Lynn) and Kenneth Zeke Shaw, both of Whiteville; and two grandchildren, Archie Travis Shaw and Sarah Kathryn Shaw.