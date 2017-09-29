Elwood Bell, 49, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at his residence. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Vaughn Cherry officiating. Viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 in the Smith Funeral Home chapel in Whiteville and Monday, Oct. 2 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Mulberry Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Norwood Gause and Elouise Bell Gause; one daughter, Lateasha Rankin; and one sister, Sheree Williams.

