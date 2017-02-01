Emily Sue Hobgood Phillips, 93, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Sue was preceded in death by her husbands, Linwood Truett Hobgood Sr. and Lt. Colonel John R. Phillips; one daughter, Carolyn Sue Hobgood; son-in-law, Bill Ellington; and two sisters, Inez Mann and Celia Biggs.

Sue was a co-partner in Hobgood Jones & Associates, realtors. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Sue was a member of the Fayetteville, State and National Association of Realtors where she held offices on various levels. She was a former board member of Southeastern Speech and Hearing Clinic.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Memorial Lounge at First Baptist Church. Final rites will follow in the sanctuary with burial in Cross Creek Cemetery. Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her four sons, Linwood T. Hobgood Jr. (Ann) of Fayetteville, Sam Hobgood (Lynn) of Cedar Grove, Richard Hobgood of Wilmington, Bryan Hobgood (Helen) of Lillington; two daughters, Kathryn Hobgood Clark (Kirk) of Whiteville, Martha Hobgood Ellington of Raleigh; one sister, Eloise Betts (Fulton) of Raleigh; 11 grandchildren, Haley Brendle, Dr. Trey Clark, Brandon Clark, Blair Perry, Adam Hobgood, Dr. Hunter Hobgood, Sammy Hobgood, Emmet Hobgood, Victoria Hobgood, Emily Hobgood, Sarah June Hobgood; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.