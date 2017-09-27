Emma Jean Neighbors Shackelford

Emma Jean Neighbors Shackelford, 85, died Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Billy Pait Jr. Burial will be in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Thomas Shackleford; one brother, Larry Neighbors of Raleigh; two sisters, Carolyn Hodges of Pennsylvania and Elaine Register of Virginia; and two grandchildren.